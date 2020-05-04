North Dakota State Parks to Reopen May 9

Campers will be required to make reservations online before visiting any parks.

NORTH DAKOTA–The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is reopening state park campgrounds on May 9.

All campgrounds, except Little Missouri State Park, will open for no-service camping on May 9 and all parks will be opened with limited service on May 21.

Once all parks are open, campers will experience limited access to restrooms, no multi-unit camping and limited access to concession and rental items.

Campers will also be required to purchase entrance fees, horse permits and make reservations online before visiting any parks.

States Interim Director, Ryan Gardner, says, “We look forward to welcoming back our customers for another great season for camping. While we have had to modify our traditional operation to fit updated health guidelines and restrictions, we are pleased to be able to still offer customers access to our beautiful parks.”

All shelter reservations, facility rentals and special events have been canceled or postponed until further notice.

For a full list of park changes and updates, visit: parkrec.nd.gov