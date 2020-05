Cass County Jail Officers Receive Drive By Surprise

FARGO N.D. — Officers at the Cass County Jail got a surprise Tuesday nnight in honor of National Correctional Officers week.

The officers were shown a video expressing gratitude to the officers, staff and nurses who serve in the jail.

A parade of vehicles also drove by twice in order to salute the officers during the pandemic.

More than 50 cars showed up to take part in the parade.

Sandy’s donuts also brought free donuts for the jail staff.