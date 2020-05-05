Kvalvog Files Complaint Over Son’s Fatal Crash in 2015 on I-94

Zach and Connor Kvalvog of Moorhead were on their way to a basketball camp in Wisconsin

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The parents of two brothers who died in a 2015 crash during a school trip have filed a complaint with Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The complaint is under review and state law prevents the department from commenting or providing a copy at this time.

Zach and Connor Kvalvog of Moorhead were on their way to a basketball camp in Wisconsin when their pickup crashed on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota.

The brothers were students at Park Christian School in Moorhead.

Ray Kvalvog, their father, says one of the crash investigators, State Patrol Sgt. Rod Eischens, had a conflict of interest.

He says he had close ties and friendships with school administrators.

Kvalvog said, quote, “I smelled a rat right away”.

He says it was stated that Zach just drove off the road of his own accord.

The official crash report determined that a semi likely forced the boys’ vehicle off the road.

Despite a nationwide search, the semi was never found.