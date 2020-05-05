ND Face Mask Warriors Looking For More Volunteers To Make Masks

The group has over 400 members on Facebook.

FARGO, N.D.- As the need for face masks across the nation increases, groups of volunteers trying to fulfill those needs increase as well.

Darcy Bjertness from Minot is one of those volunteers leading a Facebook group called North Dakota Face Mask Warriors.

“We make face masks for people, cloth face masks that can be reused, and we originally said that we were going to focus on medical facilities. We were getting a lot of requests from non profit organizations. At this point we’re only accepting nonprofits that deal specifically with homeless or elderly, because that’s where most of the outbreaks are,” says Darcy Bjertness, the lead admin of the North Dakota Face Mask Warriors.

Some of the facilities in Fargo requesting masks from the group are Open Doors 65, Dacotah Foundation, Sanford, Essentia, and the Fargo VA hospital.

‘We’ve been active for over a month-and-a-half now and we have donated, we’ve lost count. I would say upwards of 4,000 to 5,000 masks across the state and that just comes from all of our own supplies, time all of that. We haven’t charged anybody for any of our masks that are part of this effort,” she says.

The organization has 8 to 10 people sewing in the Fargo area and are in need of more volunteers.

“They pretty much sign a commitment form and they say how many they wanna complete for which facility by what date. I say please only say how many you think you can complete in a two week time period,” Bjertness says.

She says there is no better time than now to be a hero.

“It really helps you feel like you are helping a greater good, helping your community and it helps me at least, feel really inspired that there’s so much kindness,” she adds.

If you’d like to be a volunteer for the North Dakota Face Mask Warriors, here is the link.