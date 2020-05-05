Nine Counties in North Dakota Report New COVID-19 Cases

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and no new deaths since Monday.

The counties reporting new cases include, Burke, Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Mercer, Morton, Pembina, Stutsman and Williams Counties.

Cass County has the most new cases with 13, while Morton and Burleigh Counties have the second most with nine each.

Including the new numbers, North Dakota has 1,266 positive cases, 31 current hospitalizations, 559 people recovered and 25 deaths.

A full breakdown of the new numbers can be found at: health.nd.gov