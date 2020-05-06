Lutheran Social Services of MN hosts virtual events to bring joy to caregivers

The events are designed to lift the spirits of the older generation during social distancing and include a violin performance, a virtual farm tour, a piano performance and a virtual antique car show

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The caregiving program at Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota is designed to support those dedicating their time to caring for a loved one.

Along with support groups and coaching, the organization also offers in-home respite for the caregivers.

However, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, that service has had to be put on hold.

“A caregiver is not getting a break. We talk a lot about caregiver burn out and that is just the total mental and emotional exhaustion of these caregivers,” said Lutheran Social Service’s Laura Rasmussen.

While the organization can no longer visit these homes, it has still managed to find a way to give these caregivers some relief.

“If I can provide them something fun and entertaining for a half hour or an hour, hopefully that can take them in a mental and emotional respite,” said Rasmussen. “I don’t know if it will give them a break, but it takes their mind off of the worry that they have right now.”

Wednesday’s performance from violinist Kelsey Joy Buell is just one event Lutheran social services will be hosting for their older generation of clients in order to make their day a little brighter.

“Oh it was beautiful,” said caregiver Edie Walz who watched the virtual performance. “It made my spirits soar today cause I was kind of down in the dumps a little bit and it was beautiful.”

In addition to providing some much needed entertainment, the events also bring together the community of caregivers. Despite having to socially isolate, those members can see others in the group and know they are not going through this difficult time on their own.

“I am use to being able to take off and go visit other people and now I am not able to do that,” said Walz. “It does make it a lot easier to know that there are others out there who are in the same situation.”

Later this month, Lutheran social services has also scheduled a virtual farm tour, a piano performance, and an antique car show.

To learn more about Caregiver support and respite, call (866) 787-9802 or visit their website.

To learn about the Caregiving Program at Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota, call (855) 462-5465 or visit their website.

Click here to learn more about volunteering or donating to Lutheran Social Services of Minneosta.