North Dakota Schools Allowed To Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremonies

Local school boards and superintendents will have the final say

BISMARCK, N.D. — There is some good news for high school seniors across North Dakota: some graduation ceremonies will be allowed.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler says the governor has amended his school order and is allowing the use of school facilities with proper social distancing, cleaning and other safety precautions.

Each school district will be allowed to consider whether a ceremony should be held in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Baesler says if an outbreak occurs in your area, the plans may be suspended to protect public health and safety.

Local school boards and superintendents will have the final say on if an in-person ceremony will be held in their district.