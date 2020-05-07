A lawsuit seeks to allow North Dakota home chefs to sell more products

State health department officials say they cannot comment on pending litigation.

NORTH DAKOTA – The Cottage Food Act took effect in 2017 and allows the sale of homemade food to a consumer for at-home consumption.

With the new regulations passed by health department in January, home producers can only sell shelf stable foods, perishable baked goods and raw poultry.

Danielle Mickelson is a farmer from Rolla, who joined the lawsuit so she can continue to sell her soups and expand to sell frozen pizzas.

“The people in our community depend on fresh, wholesome foods and they trust and believe in their neighbors and we have the ability to produce not just the fresh and frozen, but the products that we can make from it,” says Danielle Mickelson.

State health department officials say they cannot comment on pending litigation.