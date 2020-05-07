Boaters Reminded to Wear Life Vests after Man is Thrown from Boat in Douglas County

ALEXANDRIA, Minn.–Police remind boaters to wear life vests after a man fell overboard on Lake Ida on Wednesday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office enlisted the help of the Douglas County Water Patrol and Minnesota DNR to rescue the 63-year-old man who fell off his boat east of Pilgrim Point at approximately 6:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived, a passing boater was pulling the man from the water. Police say he had been in the water for about 15 minutes.

The man was transported to a local ER for possible hypothermia.

An initial investigation determined the handle on the boat’s tiller motor broke and caused the boat to turn suddenly and throw the man into the water. He was able to grab hold of the boat until help arrived.

The water temperature was estimated to be about 54 degrees at the time of incident.