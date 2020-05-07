Fargo North Students Organize GoFundMe to Honor Rod Capistran

The GoFundMe has a goal of $5,000.

FARGO, N.D.–Students at North Fargo High School have started a fundraiser to raise money for the late Rod Capistran.

Capistran was a geometry teacher at Fargo North. He passed away on April 17 from a medical emergency.

The funds raised will be used to create a scholarship and/or memorial dedicated to Capistran.

Fargo North Principal, Andy Dahlen, said, ” My heart is heavy with the notification of the death of Rod Capistran. He was kind, gentle and had a passion for teaching. He might have been the most requested teacher at North High School because of his demeanor. I sometimes referred to him as a big teddy bear. His core values included being kind to everyone, and he will be missed by the Spartan family, current and former students, his colleagues and his principal.”

