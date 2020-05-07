Great Plains Food Bank Hosts Facebook Live Concert Series For a Good Cause

Great Plains Food Bank has been helping people stay entertained while they’re home.

The North Dakota based country group Dakota Bay performed a Facebook live concert.

The Facebook live fundraising series is hosted by Great Plains Food Bank with proceeds benefiting Great Plains and its partners.

The food bank has seen a 44 percent increase in the need for food assistance since the start of the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of people going through the crisis right now that don’t have meals on their table. Anything really helps for this great cause for the Great Plains Food Bank. We really appreciate them for letting us be here and play some song for ya’ll.”

A link to donate to the food bank can be found here