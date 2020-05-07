ND dentists try to provide safe environment for patients to receive non-emergency dental care

The dentist office is providing personal protective equipment for patients and staff, using an air-purifier and requiring patients to wait in their cars

FARGO, N.D. — Dental offices in North Dakota are now open for individuals to take care of non-emergency dental needs.

Dr. Brenda Barfield of Friendly Smiles Cosmetic Dentistry in Fargo is reminding those that may still be hesitant that it is necessary to visit in order to take care of those needs.

Her office is taking precautions to ensure a safe environment for guests so they can return for elective appointments such as a six-month cleanings. She says her staff is going above and beyond CDC requirements.

“We have all of the personal protective equipment for us and for the patient and also we have air purifiers that takes out all of the aerosols in the air of the operatory that we are in within ten minutes,” said Dr. Barfield.

The office will also require guests to wait in their cars until it is their turn to come in for the appointment.