Police Question Four People Following Gunshots at Moorhead Home

There is no threat to the public.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead Police have detained four people for questioning after gunshots were heard Wednesday evening.

Police arrived at 415 3rd Avenue South at approximately 9:55 p.m. and set up a perimeter.

Officers made contact with the residents of the house and executed a search warrant. No one within the home was injured.

Everyone involved in the incident knew each other, and police say there is no threat to the public.

Moorhead Police are continuing to investigate. They say no one has been arrested at this time.