Vikings, Eagles Drop 2020 Regular Season Schedules

NFL planning for 16-game season

FARGO, N.D. — Both the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles dropped their regular season schedules for the upcoming 2020 season. The NFL is planning for the usual 16-game slate with the ability to adjust if needed down the road.

You can see the schedules listed below.

Vikings Schedule (all times central)

Week 1: Sunday Sept. 13 Green Bay Packers Noon

Week 2: Sunday Sept. 20 at Indianapolis Colts Noon

Week 3: Sunday Sept. 27 Tennessee Titans Noon

Week 4: Sunday Oct. 4 at Houston Texans Noon

Week 5: Sunday Oct. 11 at Seattle Seahawks 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 6: Sunday Oct. 18 Atlanta Falcons Noon

Week 7: Sunday Oct. 25 bye week

Week 8: Sunday Nov. 1 at Green Bay Packers Noon

Week 9: Sunday Nov. 8 Detroit Lions Noon

Week 10: Monday Nov. 16 at Chicago Bears 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 11: Sunday Nov. 22 Dallas Cowboys 3:25 p.m.

Week 12: Sunday Nov. 29 Carolina Panthers Noon

Week 13: Sunday Dec. 6 Jacksonville Jaguars Noon

Week 14: Sunday Dec. 13 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Noon

Week 15: Sunday Dec. 20 Chicago Bears Noon

Week 16: Friday Dec. 25 at New Orleans Saints 3:30 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday Jan. 3 at Detroit Lions Noon

Eagles Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13 at Washington Redskins Noon

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20 vs. Los Angeles Rams Noon

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27 vs. Cincinnati Bengals Noon

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4 at San Francisco 49ers 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers Noon

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 vs. Baltimore Ravens Noon

Week 7: Thursday, Oct. 22 vs. New York Giants 7:20 P.M. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys 7:20 P.M. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15 at New York Giants Noon

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22 at Cleveland Browns Noon

Week 12: Monday, Nov. 30 vs. Seattle Seahawks 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 at Green Bay Packers 3:25 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 vs. New Orleans Saints 3:25 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20 at Arizona Cardinals 3:05 p.m.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27 at Dallas Cowboys 3:25 p.m.