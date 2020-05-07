West Fargo School District Allows In-Person Graduation Ceremonies

There will be a Facebook Live event on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Public Schools plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020.

The district has partnered with Essentia Health on how to follow the state’s guidelines with social distancing.

There will be a Facebook Live event tomorrow at 1:30 with Superintendent Slette and Al Hurley along with Essentia Health’s Chief Operating Officer to learn how the schools will be celebrating its graduates.