Ballot Drop Box Now Available at Cass County Courthouse

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–A secure ballot drop box has been placed in front of the Cass County Courthouse.

The drop box is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for people looking to deposit their ballots for the June 9 election.

The box will be open until 4 p.m. on Election Day. The ballots must be in the return envelope provided with the ballot and signed by the voter.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 8th or earlier to be counted in the election.

All 53 counties in North Dakota have authorized Vote by Mail for the election. There will be no polling places open on June 9.