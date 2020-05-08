Carrington girl not able to take part in public dance party has one in the hospital

FARGO, N.D. – Kids from across the area participated in a dance party Friday morning thanks to Y94 and Fargo Schools.

One young girl wasn’t able to participate from home, so her friends at Sanford Children’s Hospital helped her out.

McKenzie is 10 and lives in Carrington. She is at Sanford being treated for Cystic Fibrosis. By the way, it is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month.

McKenzie was joined by hospital teacher Briana Ellegard and Katy Easter.