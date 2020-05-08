Coach of the Week: UND Football Head Coach Bubba Schweigert

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — From former All-American defensive end Mason Bennett being drafted into the CFL, virtual spring practices, transitioning to the Missouri Valley Football Conference and questions surrounding the start of the college football season, there is a lot to discuss with North Dakota football head coach Bubba Schweigert.

Coach Schweigert joined KVRR’s Nick Couzin through Zoom to talk about all those topics and more in this week’s Coach of the Week segment.