Devils Lake’s Klein and LA-E-M’s Scherr Named Coach Of Year

Justin Klein of Devils Lake and Rob Scherr of Langdon Edmore Area Munich were two of four awarded COY in ND
Jackson Roberts,

Coy

FARGO, ND – Justin Klein of Devils Lake and Rob Scherr of Langdon Edmore Area Munich lead both of their Girls Basketball teams to undefeated seasons in the 2019-2020. Now they’re being recognized by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association, taking home Class A. Basketball Coach of the Year awards in their respective classes.

Categories: High School, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , , , , ,

You Might Like