Devils Lake’s Klein and LA-E-M’s Scherr Named Coach Of Year
Justin Klein of Devils Lake and Rob Scherr of Langdon Edmore Area Munich were two of four awarded COY in ND
FARGO, ND – Justin Klein of Devils Lake and Rob Scherr of Langdon Edmore Area Munich lead both of their Girls Basketball teams to undefeated seasons in the 2019-2020. Now they’re being recognized by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association, taking home Class A. Basketball Coach of the Year awards in their respective classes.