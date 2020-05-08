Governor Walz & Coalition Call For Affordable Housing Support

MINNESOTA – A coalition of lawmakers and community leaders in Minnesota are calling for legislature to add support for affordable housing into the bonding bill.

According to Homes for All, more then 580,000 Minnesotans are burdened with exuberant housing costs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated housing vulnerability for thousands of people across Minnesota.

They say that shelters are full and many households are struggling to make ends meet.

“Now more then ever, we don’t need to negotiate a small number. We don’t need to pretend that this isn’t an issue. Many of us, many in the middle class, are a paycheck or two away from housing instability,” said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, “I think across Minnesota, this has really come home. We are going to continue to call on the legislature to get this done in the next ten days.”

The coalition says that housing resources in the bonding bill are the largest investment and source of support for affordable housing projects.