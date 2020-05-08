Moorhead Senior Gives Back Those Who By His Side

MOORHEAD, MN – Scott Verkuilen, a senior and a three-sport athlete at Moorhead High, was diagnosed with a rare for of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in July 2019. Yet just five months later, he was cancer free. According to Verkulien, it was only fair he returned the favor for all the support he received: by donating a new weight room to Moorhead High with the help of Make-A-Wish and a few other organizations.