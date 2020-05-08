Play of the Year Nominees: May 8

Shanley, Davies Battle for Advancement in Play of the Year Bracket

FARGO, N.D. — The second showdown in the Football quadrant of the 2020 D.J. Colter High School Play of the Year Bracket is a battle between schools in the EDC: Shanley and Davies.

First play comes from Shanley and the season opening game for the Deacons against Jamestown. Jackson Leier picks off the BlueJays quarterback and proceeds to take it to the house. The other, comes from the offensive side of the ball. Eagles taking on Fargo South. Ty Satter makes the one-handed grab and takes it home for the score.

Which one is better, that is for you to decide. Go on to our website or on to our twitter page, @KVRRSports, to vote and as always we will announce who advances on to the elite eight for the volleyball portion of the bracket on Monday night’s newscast.