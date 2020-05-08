UPDATE: Fargo Police arrest man during search for person with gun

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police have arrested a man and recovered a gun after witnesses say a man pointed a gun at someone, put it in their garage and walked away.

Police were searching for a man beginning around 12:45 PM Friday in the 3600 block of 42nd Avenue South. That included SWAT officers, K9s and a drone. 24-year-old Hayden Bollinger was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing about four hours later.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area and those living in the area to stay inside.

“I was a little worried. I do have a daughter at home, so I was a little worried. Unsettling to know that somebody was in our neighborhood threatening people with a firearm,” Ethan Vondall who lives in the area that was searched by police said.