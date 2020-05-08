West Fargo Street Fair Rescheduled for August 1

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Street Fair has been rescheduled for August 1, 2020.

Vendors and sponsors have until May 15 to submit applications for the event.

The Street Fair takes place on Sheyenne Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event also features a dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

City officials say they will monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and decide if the event should be cancelled or postponed further in July.

The City will issue refunds for any events cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.