Homicide Investigation in Casselton

CASSELTON, ND (KFGO)- William Dittmer, 23 of Casselton, is currently being held in custody for homicide at The Cass County Jail.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office,Casselton Ambulance and the Casselton Fire Department, responded to gunshot reports in the 100 block of 3rd Ave North in Casselton around 9:35 Friday night.

Authorities found a 50 year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he later passed away.

Cass County authorities are not releasing any details at this time regarding what led up to the incident and are not releasing the victim’s name at this time pending notification of immediate family and friends.

They have no further concern for the safety of Casselton residents regarding the situation.