Man dead after getting ejected from vehicle near Bottineau

BOTTINEAU, N.D. — 35-year-old Steven Kornkven of Upham, North Dakota is dead after rolling his car on County Rd 47 near Bottineau.

Kornkven was headed north when he lost control of his vehicle at 3 o’clock Friday morning, according to authorities.

Troopers say he rolled his vehicle and was ejected into a ditch on the west side.

Kornkven was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.