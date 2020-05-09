Rocket Dogs K9 Aquatics and Wellness Center Reopens

Only seven weeks after opening the facility, Rocket Dogs Aquatic had to temporarily close its doors

FARGO, N.D.- Owner Julie Saatoff was just building up her clientele when COVID-19 hit the F-M area.

“Let’s say this. I’m going to try not to go bankrupt. I don’t have any employees. I do this all myself, and I’m going to try to stay afloat,” she says.

Even with the struggles brought on by the pandemic, Saatoff remains optimistic that business will thrive and knows that closing was the best decision.

Now that businesses are allowed to reopen, Saatoff has put some guidelines into place to make sure her customers and their furry friends are safe.

“When they walk in, I have them sign in and then they go to wash their hands. From there, everything is cleaned inside, so at that point, they’re safe in this environment while they’re here. Cause there’s only one, or like you’ve seen a couple with two dogs. Some come in groups of like 3 family members who never bring all their dogs in, and that’s fine, otherwise it’s one on one,” Saatoff says.

Saatoff has also had to limit appointments.

“Sessions are generally 30 minutes, right now, with the COVID-19, I’m doing appointments on the hour, on the top of the hour, and that gives me the other half hour to clean everything and sanitize for the next client. So, right now, I’m taking half of the dogs that I normally would. But, we got to protect them too,” she adds.

The facility is open Tuesday to Friday from 10:00am until 8:00pm, Saturday from 9:00am to 8:00pm and Sunday from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

