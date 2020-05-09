Sons Of Norway Set To Reopen Monday With Remodeled Kitchen

The restaurant has been doing pick-up and curbside orders for customers.

FARGO, N.D. — A iconic Fargo restaurant is re-opening it’s doors after a kitchen remodel and new steps put in place to protect customers.

The Sons Of Norway’s door are set to re-open to the public starting Monday.

The Fargo business also re-arranged the dinning room to better follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Staff say they are excited to get back to business.

“A lot of people calling and anxious to get back are volunteers that are here are anxious to come back and even if it’s from a distance see old friends,” Manager Of Kringen Klub Sons of Norway Allison Kenninger said.

Link To Online Menu: https://www.facebook.com/kringen25sonsofnorway/photos/a.589740924405431/3019961718049994/?type=3&theater