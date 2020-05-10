Fargo church celebrates Mother’s Day with drive-thru event

Celebrating special days like Mother's Day can be complicated during a pandemic

FARGO, N.D. — With the coronavirus making its way around and physical distancing guidelines still in place, this Mother’s Day at Bethel Church in Fargo looks a little different than usual.

Pastor Andy Veith says, “We haven’t been able to have public worship, and so we had to get creative, and what are some ways that we can have contact with our people and yet follow all the guidelines?”

Veith and the others at Bethel are doing so with a “Mother’s Day Drive-Thru” celebration.

Everyone in the community is welcome.

Those stopping by receive a gift package, including a flower for mom, a booklet for the kids and a yard sign for the family.

“This is an amazing experience for us,” says Kim Marineau of Fargo. “We’re not getting out very much. We’re trying to stay in place and keep our distance.”

Marineau is a mother of two and says a day like this was much-needed.

“You take for granted what it really means to look someone in the eye and shake their hand or wave, say hi, see how they’re doing face to face, so this is a really good day for it all to come together.”

The drive-thru was also a chance for community members to give back by bringing with them a donation for the Great Plains Food Bank.

“We learned that they’re running low on food, and so, we thought, ‘You know, rather than just have our people come through and give them something, we can give them an opportunity to give back to our community,'” says Veith.

Although the celebration may look different, the goal remains the same: honoring all mothers while spreading some love and generosity.

Great Plains Food Bank is in need of more donations than ever during the pandemic.

To donate, visit: www.greatplainsfoodbank.org.