Authorities Identify Man Fatally Shot in Casselton

The victim is 50-year-old Duane Turchin of Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. — Cass County authorities release the name of the victim fatally shot in Casselton.

The sheriff’s office says he is 50-year-old Duane Turchin of Casselton.

23 year old William Dittmer Junior is being held in the Cass County Jail.

Authorities responded to the 100 block of third avenue north for a gunshot going off around 9:30 Friday evening.

When they arrived, officers found a 50 year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to a Fargo hospital where he later died.

Dittmer told authorities that the two knew each other