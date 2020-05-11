Fargo VA Celebrates Staff During Start of Hospital Week

They say despite a little chill in the air, VA staff got a very warm welcome

FARGO, N.D. — Staff at the Fargo VA given a special welcome to work this morning at the start of Hospital Week.

Fargo VA leadership, Veterans Service Organization representatives and police officers gathered at the entrance to say “thank you” to the staff for all their hard work over the course of the year and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

