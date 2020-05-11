FBI Investigates Death of Young Girl on Spirit Lake Reservation

A 5-year-old girl was found dead and her 7-year-old brother was injured

SPIRIT LAKE RESERVATION, N.D. — The FBI is investigating the death of a young girl on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

The incident happened on May 6th.

Authorities say a five-year-old girl was found dead and her seven-year-old brother was injured.

He is stable condition in the ICU of Sanford Health in Fargo.

FBI agents are working with the BIA and medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.