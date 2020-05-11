LIVE: Big Brothers/Big Sisters Looking For Mentors During Pandemic

Recruitment Levels Have Dropped To Near-Zero During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused recruiting levels to plummet for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Village Family Service Center.

The organization is still trying to find Bigs for around 90 kids who need a mentor in our community.

But they’ve only had two inquiries since mid-March.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters is still looking for Bigs. They’re doing pre-match interview over Zoom.

The group can’t officially match Bigs and Littles right now due to the pandemic.

But getting the process started will make it easier for find mentors for those kids once they can meet again in person.

Program Director Susan Smith says, “Right now the tentative plan is to look at the end of May but we’ll know more closer to that time, so when The Village is open back up to the public again we’ll also be able to let our matches resume that in-person contact.”

Click here for more information on how to joins Big Brothers/Big Sisters.