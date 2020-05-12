Grand Forks ready to shift into its smart restart plan

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Grand Forks Mayor Micheal Brown is giving us an update on what his team calls “The Smart Restart.”

With nearly half of their nearly 300 positive COVID-19 cases already recovered, Grand Forks is ready to shift their focus on getting life back to normal.

The Smart Restart plan includes new business models for hospitality and retail industries. In order to continue providing a safe environment for everyone some financial steps may be taken.

“Another action I will convene is to continue the works of the team grand forks efforts to communicate local funding needs to federal and state governments as well as work closely with are institutional partners like UND, Altru and the Grand Forks Air Force Base,” Brown said.

The reopening of businesses and services remains voluntary for those who believe they are ready.