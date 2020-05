WATCH LIVE: Cass County Sheriff’s Office to Address Casselton Homicide Investigation

CASSELTON, N.D.–The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will be joined by the Cass County State Attorney’s Office to address the status of the current homicide investigation in Casselton.

On Friday, May 7, 50-year-old Duane Turchin was shot and died at a local hospital.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old William Dittmer.

The joint press conference is being held at the Cass County Law Enforcement Center.