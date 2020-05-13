Death of young girl on Spirit Lake Reservation calls child protective services into question

Raven Thompson died while under the supervision of Spirit Lake Tribal Social Services

FARGO, N.D. — When friends and family remember Raven Thompson, they think of a girl who could always make them smile.

“She was a beautiful little girl. She was so full of life,” said family friend Jinnifer Warren. “For her to be gone at such a young age and not have the chance to experience things within our tradition, within our family, it is just crazy to me.”

Raven died one week ago while under the supervision of Spirit Lake Tribal Social Services.

Her seven-year-old brother, Zane, was also injured on that same day in foster care and remains hospitalized.

The FBI is conducting an investigation into the death, and therefore no details have been released as to how Raven’s life was taken.

At a vigil honoring her, organizers from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Task Force of Fargo-Moorhead say this case brings to light major holes in the foster care system.

“The child protection service system is failing us. It is a failing system,” said organizer Amanda Vivier. “Our children are dying there. Our children are being trafficked through there. They are being abused. They are having lifetime detrimental affects because of CPS.”

Vivier says changes she would like to see are more training for CPS workers who are caring for children and the chance for people to foster full families rather than having to take the child away from the parent.

Raven’s death remains a tragedy, but Vivier hopes that it can hold CPS accountable and bring about changes to a broken system.

“It was important to come out here and honor her life publicly because her name should continued to be said.” said Vivier. “In prayers and in hopes that just with that alone, no other child has to keep going through this.”