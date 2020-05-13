Fargo to Receive a $4 Million Grant to Strengthen Student Literacy

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo is among 20 North Dakota education sites being awarded $41.8 million in grants.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced the Comprehensive Literacy State Development grant program on Tuesday. The program is designed to strengthen literacy skills in children from birth through 12th grade.

The education sites receiving grants were chosen based on their numbers of disadvantaged children and the percentage of disadvantaged children each site had when compared to its total student enrollment.

Superintendent Baesler said, “This grant will benefit students of all ages across North Dakota. It will have a lasting, sustainable impact, and it will encourage family and community engagement and non-traditional learning opportunities for all children.

The grants will be distributed over five years.

The 20 education sites receiving grants are below: