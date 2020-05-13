N.D. Softball All-Star Teams Announced

East Team Selections

FARGO, N.D. — There will be no physical North Dakota All-Stars softball game this summer, however, the teams were announced and the east team was stacked with local talent.

Central Cass and West Fargo, both coming off state championships in 2019 had the most selections with three.

The EDC was well represented with a total of nine selections.

Class B filled out the rest of the roster with eight.

Congrats to all the players named.

You can see the names and full team roster in the video above.