Fargo Elementary Teacher Suspended Without Pay

FARGO, N.D. – A Fargo elementary school teacher has been suspended without pay, pending the outcome of a discharge hearing for alleged misconduct.

The school board, meeting in a special session, approved the suspension of Jameson Varholdt.

He is a special education teacher at Kennedy Elementary School.

Superintendent Rupak Gandhi says he could not disclose any specific details about the underlying conduct or situation that led to the recommendation for Varholdt’s dismissal.

But he says the school district had conducted and documented a thorough investigation of the alleged conduct.

“My recommendation to contemplate discharge for Mr. Varholdt on the grounds of insubordination, conduct unbecoming of the position, failure to perform his duties, and Gross inefficiency with a failure to correct after written notice,” said Dr. Rupak Gandhi, the Superintendent for Fargo Public Schools.

Varholdt previously worked at Sheyenne High School until 2017.

The school district is retaining Vogel Law Firm to represent them during the hearings.