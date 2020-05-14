NAHL’s Austin Bruins “The Right Opportunity” for Moorhead’s Hodges

Hudson Hodges was drafted in NAHL Draft on Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. — Former Moorhead goaltender Hudson Hodges is taking his talents to the North American Hockey League. Hodges was the second round pick, 32nd overall, to the Austin Bruins in the NAHL Draft.

Before heading to college, the league provides development for players coming out of high school. The NAHL has produced over 70 NHL players since 1996. The Bruins had 28 wins last season finishing third in the central division.

After a senior year finishing top ten in the state in save percentage and winning the Frank Brimsek award for the top net minder in the state, the Bruins provided the best opportunity for Hodges to grow his game between the pipes.

“With youth level and high school you don’t have a goalie coach or full time goalie coach that’s dedicated to making sure the goalies are getting better. That’s something with these junior teams and as you get older is something you are provided with and I know that’s something Austin has is a really good goalie coach and I’m really forward to getting to Austin and working with him.”