Suspected Shooter Charged with 5 Felonies Including Murder

The charges were filed on Wednesday.

FARGO, N.D.–The Cass County State’s Attorney has released the list of charges filed against 21-year-old Reng Zechariah Ayong.

Ayong was arrested after one person was killed and another injured during a shooting on Tuesday.

The State’s Attorney is charging Ayong with five felonies and one misdemeanor.

The felonies include murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, reckless endangerment, theft of property and unlawful possession of a firearm. Ayong is also charged with a theft of property misdemeanor.

