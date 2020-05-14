West Fargo Parks To Reopen Playgrounds Friday

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Playgrounds in West Fargo Parks will be reopening on Friday.

The West Fargo Parks District is opening them as part of a phased reopening of all park services in the city.

They are asking that people who use the playgrounds practice social distancing, bring hand sanitizer, and wash their hands thoroughly at and after a visit to the playground.

“Opening the parks back up is kind of like turning up the dimmer switch. So just in all the areas, social distancing is really important, and everybody just being really responsible for themselves and looking out for others is a very important thing,” said West Fargo Parks Executive Director Barb Erbstoesser.

Playgrounds on school district properties do not fall under the new re-opening rules.