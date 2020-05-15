Cass County Voters to Begin Receiving Absentee Ballots

Ballots must be postmarked no later than midnight on June 8.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–Cass County voters who applied for absentee ballots will begin receiving them in the mail on May 18.

Ballot applications for the June 9 election were mailed to all North Dakota residents back in April.

Voters receiving absentee ballots are reminded to place the completed ballot inside the brown secrecy envelope first, then place the secrecy envelope inside the return envelope.

Voters should also sign and date the affidavit on the back of the return envelope. Ballots must be postmarked no later than midnight on June 8.

A secure ballot drop box is available in front of the Cass County Courthouse. The ballots must be placed in the drop box no later than 4 p.m. on June 9 to be counted.

Any questions about the absentee ballots can be directed to the Cass County Finance Office at 701-241-5600.