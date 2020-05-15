Coach of the Week: NDSU Football Head Coach Matt Entz

FARGO, N.D. — From former All-American defensive end Derrek Tuszka being drafted into the NFL, virtual spring practices, the continued success of quarterback Trey Lance, filling voids on the defense and questions surrounding the start of the college football season, there is a lot to discuss with North Dakota State football head coach Matt Entz.

Coach Entz joined KVRR’s Nick Couzin through Zoom to talk about all those topics and more in this week’s Coach of the Week segment.