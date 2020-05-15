Detroit Lakes Driver and Vehicle Services Exam Station to Open May 19

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division is opening 16 exam stations on May 19.

The exam stations are located in St. Paul, Arden Hills, Anoka, Eagan, Plymouth, Rochester, Mankato, Fairmont, Marshall, Willmar, Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud, Brainard, Duluth, Grand Rapids and Bemidji.

The remaining locations will continue to be closed to the public until further notice.

The open exam stations will offer services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will offer knowledge tests, permit applications motorcycle and commercial driver’s license road tests.

Class D road tests will begin being offered on May 26 by appointment only. Those who had appointments canceled during the stay-at-home order will be given priority. New class D road test appointments will not be available.

Road tests canceled during the stay-at-home order can be rescheduled online at drive.mn.gov at any of the open exam stations. Face masks are required for all class D road tests.

DVS visitors will be asked health screening questions upon entering the open exam locations.