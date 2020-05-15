Fargo Fire Dept. Honors New Firefighter Graduates

The ceremony was limited to immediate family.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Fire Department honors it’s newest class of firefighters.

Logan McConnell, Rick Winter, Chris Harig, Todd Hanson, Ross Jones and West Fargo Firefighter Nick Wavra were all in attendance for their graduation at city hall.

After eight weeks of intense training and education they are ready to suit up.

“It is the greatest job in the world and remind yourself of that everyday so that you enjoy coming to work and then coming home to your families once your time is up,” Training Captain For Fargo Fire Department, Ben Willey said.

