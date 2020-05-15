Fargo Police Chief Announces Intent to Retire

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Police Chief David Todd has announced his plan to retire at the end of July 2020.

Chief Todd has served the Fargo Police Department since 1987 and has been the Police chief since 2014.

When Chief Todd was appointed Chief he worked to enact a strategic plan of restructuring, hiring additional officers, ensuring competitive wages, a new centralized police station, community engagement activities, reforming departmental polices and creating a Fargo Police Academy.

Chief Todd addressed the members of the police department saying, “We have reached a point as a department where we have accomplished, or are near accomplishing the goals I had set out in front of us when I became Chief. These are goals we have reached together as a team.”

Chief Todd also released a video message to the community which can be view above.

The City of Fargo will begin searching for its next Chief of Police immediately. The City says Chief Todd has agreed to remain in his role until a successor has been hired.