Inflammatory syndrome could be in MN health officials say

MINNESOTA – Minnesota health officials issue a warning that a dangerous inflammatory syndrome in children that could be linked to coronavirus could be in the state.

It’s called multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. The syndrome is characterized by persistent fever, inflammation, poor organ function and other symptoms similar to shock. It was first found in Europe and then in New York.

“Many of them have had manifestations of a very similar syndrome called Kawasaki Disease in which there can be red cracked lips, a red tongue. there can be a rash, swollen hands and feet,” State Epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield said.

Health officials say not all children with the syndrome have had coronavirus. However, many are exposed to it.