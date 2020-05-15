Play of the Year Nominees Elite Eight: May 15

Sheyenne, Ada-Borup battle for advancement into the Final Four of the play of the year bracket

FARGO, N.D. — The first showdown in the basketball quadrant of the 2020 Chris Heise High School Play of the Year Bracket is a battle between Minnesota and North Dakota: Sheyenne and Ada-Borup.

First play comes from Sheyenne and Tyler Terhark. Mustangs taking on Grand Forks Central. Terhark sky’s high for the slam. The other, comes from Ada-Borup. Cougars taking on DGF. Preston Gwin finds the open lane from the corner, drives and converts on the reverse lay-in.

Which one is better, that is for you to decide. Go on to our website or on to our twitter page, @KVRRSports, to vote and as always we will announce who advances on to the elite eight for the volleyball portion of the bracket on Monday night’s newscast.