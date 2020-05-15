Wentz, Duhamel, Tigirlily to Headline ND Class of 2020 Celebration

The program is scheduled for Saturday, May 30.

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum and State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler have announced that Carson Wentz, Josh Duhamel and Tigirlilly will participate in a statewide graduation celebration.

The program is scheduled for Saturday, May 30 and will celebrate North Dakota’s high school Class of 2020.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will give the commencement speech at 2 p.m., actor and Minot native, Josh Duhamel, will deliver congratulatory messages and Nashville recording artists Tigirlilly will perform to close the event.

Gov. Burgum and Superintendent Baesler said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many events that are dear to our seniors, including graduation ceremonies, prom, and athletic events. They have not been able to be with their classmates during their last days of high school. We hope that this celebration will provide some memories for our seniors, their families, their friends, and their loved ones.”

All 181 of North Dakota’s high schools have contributed images to be be broadcast during the program.